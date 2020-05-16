Families visit loved ones at an Oahu nursing home for the first time in months

Live Now
The coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted families nation-wide, especially those with loved ones living at nursing homes.

Some nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by the virus. As a safety precaution, many local facilities in Hawaii have cut off visitation completely to keep vulnerable residents safe.

Aloha Nursing Rehab Centre in Kaneohe provides short and long-term care. The facility shut down visitation March 16th due to the pandemic.

“It’s really difficult,” said Linda Kai. Her husband lives at Aloha Nursing Rehab Centre. Kai said it has been months since she’s been able to see him in person. “It’s hard, but we talk on the phone.”

On Friday, the nursing home hosted a drive-by visitation morning.

Families were allowed to see their loved ones, but at a distance. No hugging, and gifts had to be sanitized.

“When all this COVID is done, we’re going to come and see you,” said a family member from their car.

Hio Pelesasa’s mom turned 74 on Friday. Pelesasa said he is grateful he got to see his mom in-person on her birthday. The drive-by visitation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s emotional having my family too from all around to see her and stuff like that on Zoom. It’s amazing,” Pelesasa said. “We miss this place. We’re everyday,” he said. “We’re missing her so much, man.”

Aloha Nursing Rehab Centre doesn’t know when visitation restrictions will be lifted, due to the pandemic.

