Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

Teri Mann Whyatt displays photos of her uncle, William Edward Mann, who died on the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, at her home Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Newcastle, Wash. In recent years, the U.S. military has taken advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify the remains of hundreds of sailors and Marines who died in the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor and has sent them home to their families across the country for burial. The remains of 85 unknowns from the USS Arizona, which lost more men during the attack than any other ship, haven’t received this treatment, however. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HONOLULU (AP) — Some families of USS Arizona sailors and Marines whose remains were never found after the bombing of Pearl Harbor are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify unknowns from the battleship.

Eighty-five individuals from the Arizona were buried as unknowns in a Honolulu cemetery after the war.

Family members say the military should disinter these remains and try to determine their identities.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred 388 USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Honolulu cemetery six years ago. So far it has identified 88% of them.