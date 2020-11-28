Families rush to buy Christmas trees after Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Black Friday is clearly not the only popular post-Thanksgiving tradition in Hawaii. KHON2 stopped by Tajiri’s on University Avenue and found several families picking out Christmas trees on Nov. 27.

Tajiri’s is doing an all-appointment system this year, and they say they have been swamped with calls and emails. They are asking the public to be patient while they keep up with the demand.

“This year I think everybody is rushing to get the Christmas tree,” said Paula Tajiri of Christmas Trees Hawaii. “We’re going to have two more containers next week,”

One customer said while this year is different, the spirit is all the same.

“Normally we walk through and can look at the trees, they’re always happy to pull one out for us, said Michelle Aiona, who was buying a tree. “This year it’s drive thru. It’s just different this year, but they’re making the best of it.”

The trees are available by drive-thru only, call 808-947-2863 or click here to make an appointment.