Families reunite at Palolo Chinese Home’s drive-in Mother’s Day celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kupuna and their loved ones were seen celebrating Mother’s Day in a special way during Palolo Chinese Home’s drive-in Mother’s Day event.

The event marks one year since PCH’s first drive-in visit, and the first time families were able to see each other in-person after PCH implemented visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Representatives with the Hawaii Cyber Lions Club and Kuhio Lions Club were present to distribute thoughtful Mother’s Day cards from the community, and the PCH Women’s Auxiliary presented handmade corsages to the moms.

Some friends and family members of residents were even able to participate in a limited, in-person visit as well.