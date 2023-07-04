HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of folks were spending the Independence Day holiday with friends and family. Kailua Beach Park was especially busy on July 4 as families geared up for the fireworks show.

There were tons of people in Kailua, celebrating this Fourth of July day. The beach was packed, folks were in the water and so many people were excited for the fireworks that night.

People kept asking KHON2.com, where is the best spot to watch them?

KHON2.com said basically anywhere on the shore, or even in the park.

The barge was ready to go and the fireworks show was ready to begin right at 8 p.m.

Many people still had time to come out; there were many people, but there was still some space for folks to still make it.

KHON2.com recommended to not try and park at Kailua Beach Park, but that it was better to hop on a shuttle, picking up people at the Long’s bus stop, which will continue circulating until 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

The shuttles dropped off people at the park; on the way in, KHON2.com encountered some traffic and was sure it would grow as it got closer to the fireworks show.

Some folks were seizing on the opportunity; KHON2.com met with the principal of Kaohao School, just steps away from the park, and they actually opened up their parking — a couple hundred stalls there — and they were charging $20, this as a fundraiser benefitting a keiki football team from Waimanalo.

“Just trying to help the community, to provide a space where people can safely park so they’re not in the neighbor’s yards, they’re not illegally parking in the community, which makes the cops upset and the neighbors upset,” said Kaohao School Principal Keoki Fraser. “So, we’re trying to provide a space, and it’s a fundraiser, we’re trying to offer this space for something that, you know, can do good for kids.”

“Barbecue, go surfing, go to the beach, go swim, go to my auntie’s house,” said beachgoer Ryder Tuifua.

“It’s pretty packed, but we’re going to try to find some area to chill out for the rest of the day,” said beachgoer Abby Miller.

“I’m hoping to see a fabulous show, you know, very colorful, because everything in Hawaii seems to be very colorful, so that will be welcome. And then, when it’s over, we’ll have the rest of the evening,” said beachgoer Andrea Chavez.

There was plenty of police presence, and there were signs on the street asking folks not to park there, that it’s private property.

You might get ticketed or towed if you are caught there, so it’s better to just hop on the shuttle, and maybe it’s the easiest way to get out, too, when people are done with the show and trying to go back home.

KHON2.com noticed some people picking up rubbish on the sand earlier in the day.

Just make sure to carry whatever you bring with you. Take it with you, throw it away.

You want to make sure to keep this beach clean. It’s full, it’s beautiful, but you want to maintain them as well.