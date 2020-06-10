Families of missing men in Molokai helicopter crash file lawsuit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The families of two men who had gone missing three years ago after a helicopter crashed off Molokai have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration.

The lawsuit claims that those on duty on October 16, 2017 at the Honolulu Combined Control Facility failed to issue critical weather information to the pilot Jeremy Dossetter, and pilot and flight instructor Oliver Kirsch.

As a result, according to the lawsuit the men encountered heavy rain on their way back to Honolulu causing the helicopter to crash.

Their bodies have never been found.

According to the NTSB’s final report, there was moderate to heavy rain along the helicopter’s flight path, and that the pilots had access to weather information to properly plan their flight around it.

KHON2 reached out to the FAA for comment. We’re still waiting to hear back.

