Families of fallen officers grieve one year anniversary of Diamond Head tragedy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One year ago on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, tragedy rocked the state of Hawaii. Two Honolulu Police officers and a Diamond Head homeowner were killed during a shooting and house fire caused by Jerry Hanel.

The families of officers Kaulike Kalama and Tiffany Enriquez remembered their heroes exactly one year later on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Kaumana Kalama lost both of his parents in 2020. His dad Kaulike was killed in the shooting and his mother Kaohinani passed away due to medical conditions last summer.

Kaumana was honored on the one-year anniversary with a groundbreaking to a new home to update his childhood residence.

Kaumana was taken in by his uncle and family after his mother’s death. The upgraded home will give them a space where they can all live, but more importantly keeps Kaumana connected with the place he grew up.

“Yeah it’s nice to finally call it home again and to come back here and to just live about the rest of my days here and see where it goes from there,” Kaumana said.

The Enriquez ohana decided to spend family time to be with each other on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2020, for a day they say is very emotional.

“We’re all coping in our own ways but as long as we have our family interface. That’s how we get through every single day we just take it one day at a time. And though this year, or this past year and 2020 has not been anything easy it’s just been one challenge after another, but you know we can do it,” Tiffany’s daughter Teiya Delgado-Sandoval said.

For information to help out The Central and Project Kalama in the efforts to build Kaumana’s new home, email Harris Nakamoto junfour@gmail.com of The Central.