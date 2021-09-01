Families join forces to build tiny home for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two families on the Big Island joined forces to build a tiny home for someone in need.

The house is just 208 square feet and it was built with a specific purpose in mind.

The Littlefield and Jernigan families said they were inspired by their children who wanted to do something to help the homeless during the pandemic.

They got some help from the owners of “Mockingbird Tiny Homes,” who ensured the house met Hawaii County building standards.

The tiny home is finished and has been donated to Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island, which plans to give it to someone on the Big Island in need of shelter.