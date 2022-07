HONOLULU (KHON2) — Schofield Barracks went all out to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.



KHON2 was told thousands of families attended the event after not having an in-person celebration for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schofield hosted an exciting day filled with musical performances, bounce houses, games, food, drinks and a firework show to conclude the night.



