Families enjoy Hawaii International Film Festival at Bishop Museum

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families enjoyed a day at the Bishop Museum for the HIFF (Hawaii International Film Festival) ‘Ohana Film Day.

Several short films were played on the Great Lawn from the HIFF Keiki Shorts Program.

The admission on Sunday, Nov. 7 was $5 for kama’āina and military with ID. It was free for museum members.

The Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals and Planetarium shows were an additional cost.

The Hawaii International Film Festival is from Nov. 5 to 14. For details, visit hiff.org

The Oahu film showing locations are at Bishop Museum, Box Jelly, Consolidated Theatres Kahala, Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE, and the Halekulani Hotel.

For information on the Bishop Museum, visit BishopMuseum.org