Bloom! Garden and Art Festival, Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families enjoyed flowers and art at Ward Centre for the Bloom! Garden & Art Festival.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 17.

The free, family-friendly event showcased local plant nurseries, handmade crafts, and plant displays.

There were also free workshops.

For more information, visit the Honolulu Maker’s Market Instagram page.