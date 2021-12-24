Families displaced by contaminated water searching for normalcy during the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many families continue to juggle the holiday stress on top of the strain that the contaminated water is causing within military housing as families with young children said they are trying their best to keep the 2021 holiday as normal as possible for them.

Hundreds of military families are spending the holidays during extraordinary circumstances. They are having to weigh whether to risk celebrating Christmas at home with the uncertainty that their tap water is contaminated with petroleum products or celebrate inside their hotel rooms.

Diedre Willbanks and her husband Anthony Willbanks left their home at the start of December; they are both Alimanu Military Reservation residents. They want to avoid putting their three children at risk given that their home was inside the water contamination zone.

“We’ve been in a hotel since Dec. 3, and there’s just been no amount of cheer in our house, beautifully decorated, we felt really good we finally got some Christmas decorations and finally settled into our house, and then complete chaos.” Diedre Willbanks, AMR resident

The Willbanks said they are trying to keep some sense of holiday cheer for their children.

They said they are grateful to have safe lodging, and they are bringing a little bit of festivity into their hotel room with a small Christmas tree borrowed from a friend. They are also taking the kids out on trips, including the water park, but it has still been a challenging time.

“What kind of effects will we have, those things are constantly in our minds, you know, health effects,” Diedre Willbanks said. “Certainly, we really did have and we did record them, but you know, we are trying not to think about that for the holidays, really our main goal trying to keep that normalcy, especially for our children they don’t understand what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, some families plan on visiting friends back in their neighborhood. They plan to do it as safely as possible by avoiding the water. McKenzie Probert who lives in the Alimanu Military Reservation said she continues to feel headaches whenever she returns home.

Probert said, “I definitely have had a lot of headaches since I’ve been home again. I go home every few days, either to do something at home or just grab something. And I get a headache every time I’m there.”

Residents of the Alimanu Military Reservation have been given a January 10 to 15 timeline to return home as the Navy flushes the main water distribution system and will soon conduct home flushing with further testing of the water.

Although some residents remain skeptical, the Willbanks plans on doing independent testing.

Diedre Willbanks said, “We are going to have a private water test done because we honestly just don’t trust any of the other tests that have been done.”