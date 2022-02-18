Families can now use website to find loved ones buried at dilapidated cemetery: Here are the next steps

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families with loved ones buried at Sunset Memorial Park can now go online to search for a grave marker by name or location.

The portal aims to help those who are uncertain of the location of their loved one’s grave and allow families to provide information to receive periodic updates.

Located in Pearl City, the cemetery has been the focal point of numerous complaints since the owner died and with no one to maintain the grounds.

Graves are sinking to the ground almost to the point of exposing caskets. There’s no water accessible for visitors to water plants. The crypt has missing covers, and the roof is crumbling.

Sunset Memorial Park on Dec. 25, 2021. (Courtesy: Tuli Tafai)

While the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) recognized that State control of the cemetery could be an option, there are concerns about costs and liability. Since the death of the cemetery owner, there is no registered owner on record.

DCCA said its focus is on the cemetery as a whole — it will not able to resolve individual plot ownership issues.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone who may have family members buried or has purchased a plot that is currently vacant in the cemetery has an opportunity to provide information regarding their family member(s) that are buried at Sunset or purchased plots that are vacant, and that we have a means to contact you if you would like periodic updates from DCCA regarding the cemetery,” said Catherine Awakuni Colón, DCCA’s Director.

DCAA said it hired an expert last year to survey the property and create a database documenting the GPS location of each plot, marker and information on each marker. The portal can be accessed here.

Under the contract with the surveyor, this completes Task 1.

Task 2 will be to conduct community outreach:

Community outreach activities for six months.

Collect information from family members with loved ones buried at the project site.

Obtain information about family-purchased lots that are currently vacant.

Information obtained during community outreach will be compiled and entered into the central GIS database developed and delivered for this project.

According to DCCA, Task 3 will be to create and host a community virtual kiosk that will be available to community members. This aims to increase awareness, provide access to information, encourage feedback and share the survey information for the project site.

The portal will be available to receive information until July 30, 2022.