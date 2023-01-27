HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area and ʻAiea Loop Trail are closed as of Friday, Jan. 27.

DLNR said that fallen trees have created an extreme hazard to electrical lines and threaten public safety in this area.

DLNR also said that all camping permits for this area are cancelled and that permittees will receive a full refund.

Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area and ʻAiea Loop Trail will remain closed until Hawaiian Electric Company can remove the hazardous trees from the electrical lines, according to DLNR.