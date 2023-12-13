HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tree that fell earlier Wednesday will keep Wawae Road in Lawai closed overnight.

In a photo provided by Kauai officials a large tree is seen covering the entire roadway and in contact with power lines.

A portion of Wawae Road near the Lawai Stream is closed in both directions until the road can be cleared of debris.

A power outage is also in effect until KIUC crews can assess and fix the damage to the lines.

Road closure signs have been posted.

More information is available by calling the Roads Division Main Office at (808) 241-4847.