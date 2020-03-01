Fallen tree cleared from Waiahole Valley Road

UPDATE: Waiahole Valley Road is back open fronting Waiahole Elementary School. The fallen tree has been removed.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fallen tree has closed Waiahole Valley Road in the Waikane area on Saturday, February 29, just after 2 p.m.
Officials say that this is the road fronting Waiahole Elementary School, which has been completely blocked by the tree.
- Police: Motorcycle driver in critical after crash into parked car
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Gilbert Chock
- Florida hospital worker allegedly caught sucking patient’s toes
- CVS and Walgreens warn there could be a shortage of hand sanitizer
- Utah family rescued after a flash flood leaves them stranded on a Maui trail