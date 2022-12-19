WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — As the kona low storm system continues to wreak havoc across the islands, roads are closing due to downed trees and power lines in many places.

Hawai’i County Officials announced that Old Māmalahoa Highway is closed at Puanʻō Road and Palikekua.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fallen trees and downed power lines are making the trek treacherous.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Officials said that access areas are available through Kapuna Road.

As always, drive with caution and remain vigilant.