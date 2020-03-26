Live Now
Fallen poles, trees block Kalihi Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kalihi Street is closed in both directions mauka of Umalu Place.

According to officials, this is due to fallen poles and trees that are blocking the entire roadway.

