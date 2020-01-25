Fallen officers’ police academy classmates set up fundraisers for families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some in the Honolulu Police Department, losing officer Kalama and Officer Enriquez, was like losing a part of their family. Now a group of police officers are planning to make sure both Kalama and Enriquez’s loved ones are taken care of.

It’s been almost seven years since Tiffany Enriquez and her fellow recruits graduated to become officers. They were dubbed the 172 HPD recruitment class.

“We were a deer in headlights you know, learning something new, a new craft, you know?,” said Paul Carroll, Officer Enriquez’s recruit classmate. “I think going through all that process together, it brought us close.”

“We started out as recruits. We became friends, and then we became family, and that’s how we think of each other, as family.” Paul Carroll, Officer Enriquez’s recruit classmate

When they heard Tiffany and Officer Kaulike Kalama were killed on Sunday, he said there was no question. They had to help.

“We want to be there for them,” said Carroll. “That’s what family do, support each other.”

The began texting each other trying to figure out how to help.

“I mean we’re in different districts, different watches, doing different things,” said Carroll. “Seven years in, you know, you start to move around, but technology now…”

Carroll said they made a group chat, where they came up with ways to help fundraise.

“One of our other classmates, Officer Akiyama out in District 4, he reached out to us, and decided that he was going to make a shirt.”

They created a shirt they’re now selling online to raise money. Carroll said the design fits Tiffany’s personality perfectly.

“She was incredible,” said Carroll. “She’s smart. She’s funny. She’s witty, you know, and she was a definition of a go-getter.”

He said a shirt design for Kaulike will also be coming out soon. However that’s not all they’re doing.

“One of our other classmates, Officer Chu in District 1, you know, he came over, and he said maybe we should make a benefit concert or something,” said Carroll.

That is when they teamed up with event promoter Hawaii’s Finest, and soon they had a venue, the Republik, and a whole line up of musicians donating their time to play.

Between the t-shirts and the concert, Carroll said they are in contact with both the Enriquez and Kalama families. Every penny they make will be given to them.

“When we lose an officer, it’s not just that department that loses the officer, its the whole nation that loses an officer,” said Carroll.

He said he’s sure Tiffany is looking down on them and protecting them.

“I know she would say she love us all,” said Carroll.

A vigil for Officer Kalama will be next week Tuesday. Officer Enriquez’s funeral will be on Thursday. The public is invited to both.

To purchase a t-shirt created by the 172 recruit class, you can visit this website. To find out more details about the concert, you can go here.