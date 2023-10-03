WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waimanalo Country Farms is inviting everyone to celebrate 75 years with them as they commence on the 2023 Fall Harvest Festival.

There are no reservations needed to come out and enjoy all that WCF has to offer our community.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Come and enjoy the day at the farm! Take a breath of fresh air in our pumpkin patch, beautiful sunflower fields, and don’t forget to stop by our country market and grub stand for our famous fresh squeezed lemonade, farm honey, handmade gifts, our yummy cornbread and so much more,” explained a representative for WCF.

She went on to explain more about photo opportunities.

“Feel free to walk around on the designated paths as well as throughout the fields and other photo op areas to snap your photos.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

WCF is open weekdays and weekends and offers lots of opportunities for all ages.