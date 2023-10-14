HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloun Farms has opened its gates to the public for its 21st Pumpkin Festival.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The annual October festival kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 14 — just in time for pumpkin season.

Folks gathered at the event for a day of family-friendly activities including local entertainment, craft and food vendors and, of course, pumpkin picking.

Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. A child picks out a pumpkin at the Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Folk pick out pumpkins at the Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Aloun Farms said they are the only place in Hawaii where you can harvest your own pumpkin straight from the vine. Pumpkins sizes range from mini to giant pumpkins up to 100 lbs for you to take home.

“We have a great harvest this year and look forward to giving everyone access to the freshest, local produce,” said Alec Sou, Aloun Farms president and general manager.

Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Aloun Farms 21st Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Ewa, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Pumpkins laid out at Aloun Farms for its 21st Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

The event will run through the rest of October on every Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $5 per person and includes parking. Children two years old and under have free admission.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those arriving by Skyline can receive a voucher for a free mini pumpkin.