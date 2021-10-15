Fall Festivities: Aloun Farms hosting drive-thru pumpkin patch, farmers market

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Aloun Farms could not hold a pumpkin festival in 2020, but they have added a few things to their fall festivities this time around.

The new additions include a drive-thru pumpkin patch and farmers market.

“At our farmers market, you’ll see a lot of our zucchini, we have our sweet potato,” said Michael Moefu, Aloun Farms community outreach director, “a dozen different varieties of pumpkins that you can pick up from the market.”

A $50 entry fee will get you in to the drive-thru patch and allow you to choose one of the giant pumpkins. Attendees will drive up to the patch, get out of their cars and pick pumpkins right from the vine! They should be careful with those vines, however, Moefu said.

FILE – Michael Moefu, community outreach director at Aloun Farms, shows off a giant pumpkin in Kapolei, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2021.

FILE – Miniature, decorated pumpkins get into the spooky season theme at Aloun Farms in Kapolei, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2021.

FILE – Giant pumpkins lie waiting to be picked at the Aloun Farms pumpkin patch in Kapolei, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2021.

FILE – Staff set up the drive-thru farmers market at Aloun Farms in Kapolei, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2021.

“You don’t wanna touch the vine, there’s a little bit prickly stuff on there,” he said, “you just gonna twist it off. There you go, get your pumpkin.”

Those who get out of their cars at the market and patch will need to wear a mask and social distance. Aloun Farms is also holding apumpkin decorating contest through social media, where you can win a family staycation at the Embassy Suites in Waikiki.

“We’ve already received a bunch of submissions, just tag @AlounFarmsHawaii,” Moefu said.

The bottom line — they want to see everyone in person.

“We’ve had a fruitful season this year, so these giant pumpkins are plentiful and yeah we’re opening up that field for families to come out and harvest their very own giant pumpkin.” Michael Moefu, Aloun Farms community outreach director

Everyone who pays the $50 entry fee will be able to enter the patch and pick out one of the giant pumpkins, and then every pumpkin after that will be $25 or $35, depending on their size.

Those who choose to buy the giant pumpkins from the farmers market will pay either $30 or $40, but they will not get to pick it from the vine themselves. Click here for more information about Aloun Farms.