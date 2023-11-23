HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lottery system to limit the number of surf instructors in a popular surf spot is drawing criticism from long-time operators, many said they are being pushed out of business as three of the four permits were given to one operator.

In attempts to manage overcrowding and unpermitted surf schools from operating on Hawaii Island’s Kahaluu Bay, four permits were awarded in a bingo-style-style lottery. Three companies out of the four that got a permit are owned by the same person, which left many others out of the game.

This was the first time the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources conducted a lottery system to issue permits, area lawmakers such as Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa said there needs to be revisions to the process to ensure fairness.

Kahaloa said, “It seems very obvious that it wasn’t fair even though that was the intent of the process so there’s a lot of uproar and there are businesses and livelihoods at stake for those who didn’t get permits.”

The operator awarded the permits said they are not providing any comment.

Meanwhile, family-owned businesses like Hawaii Lifeguard Surf Instructors which have been operating for over 20 years are now left in limbo.

Head surf coach Jacob Green said they have received support from the community who disagree with the outcome of the lottery. He said there will be many people impacted by this process.

Green said, “It’s not just our company, there’s many companies and many families that Kahaluu Bay provides, she gives to us.”

Area legislators are asking for explanations from the DLNR as to why a lottery system was chosen rather than evaluating the unique qualifications of each applicant.

The DLNR said it proposed issuing permits by seniority, but a proposed amendment was vetoed by the governor last year. The department said permits by lottery was the only option under current rules and all companies legally established can apply, even if owned by the same person.

The Hawaii Lifeguard Surf Instructors General Manager Tifani Green Stegehuis said seniority and knowledge of the specific bays where they operate should be taken into account when issuing permits, rather than a random lottery.

Green Stegehuis said, “Please look at us as people and members of your community and not just the lottery ball number you turned us into.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A DLNR spokesperson said they are working on a response letter to lawmakers; the department also plans to introduce legislation next year to try and address the issue.