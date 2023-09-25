HONOLULU (KHON2) — A price freeze remains in effect on Maui, for essential goods and services.

The price freeze only applies to goods and services specified under the 7th Proclamation relating to wildfires.

This includes food, water, ice, essential childcare products, hygiene products, pet food and supplies and rentals.

Officials said, landlords cannot raise the rent on their tenants and leases can only be terminated under certain circumstances.

“The first one is if there’s a material breach of the lease,” said Mana Moriarty, OCP Executive Director. “The 2nd one is if a landlord is selling the unit , they can give their notice to the tenant that they’re selling the unit and the tenancy can be terminated.”

“The 3rd one is if the landlord or the landlord’s immediate family is moving back into the unit, continued Moriarty. “But in the latest emergency proclamation, the governor has been cognizant that individuals have left their jobs , they’ve lost their home, they’re suffering from economic downturn. So no longer is failure to pay rent considered a material breach of the lease for purposes of eviction.”

The price freeze will remain in effect until Nov. 6.

If the public sees any price gouging, they’re urged to report it to the office of consumer protection.