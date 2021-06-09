Failed Chinatown purse snatching leads to man arrested on suspicion of robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man on Tuesday, June 8, on suspicion of first-degree robbery after he allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to take a woman’s purse in Chinatown.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, and the suspect was arrested at midnight on Tuesday, June 8.

According to Honolulu police, the suspect approached the 39-year-old victim and attempted to take her purse. The suspect then brandished a knife, according to HPD, and “used it to cause bodily injury to the victim.”

Officials say the suspect was unable to take the woman’s purse and left the scene on foot.

Police were able to locate, identify and arrest the 36-year-old man without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.