Facts Not Fear: a panel of medical and travel experts discuss coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — A panel consisting of Lt. Governor Josh Green, Dr. James Ireland, Dr. Rupal Gohil, and former Honolulu mayor Mufi Hanneman answered viewer questions about coronavirus to help ease unnecessary worries and separate rumor from reality. KHON2’s anchor and investigative reporter Gina Mangieri moderated. Watch the panel discussion in the video above.
