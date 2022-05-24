HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i sent out an email to students and staff on Tuesday, stating “effective Wednesday, May 25, face masks are once again required indoors” across the school’s system.

There is one exception, students and faculty do not need to wear a mask when working alone or separated from others by 6-feet or more, according to UH.

UH said restoration of this practice, consistent with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, was recommended by UH medical and public health experts and the State of Hawai’i Department of Health and affirmed by UH leadership.

According to UH, the reinstatement of the comprehensive indoor mask requirement will better protect the health of students and employees as every county in the state but one is currently assessed to have a “high” level of COVID-19 community transmission by the CDC.

UH will keep the indoor face mask requirement until the “level of COVID-19 transmission in the state decreases.”

The university said if you test positive for COVID-19 and have been on campus or a UH facility, immediately contact your respective COVID-19 response team.

Do not report to a UH campus or facility if any of these apply:

You tested positive for COVID-19 and are on home isolation.

You have new or worsening symptoms that could be COVID-19 and not attributable to a pre-existing condition.

You are immunocompromised and are in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

You are not “up to date” with your vaccines and are in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. “Up to date” means you have received all COVID-19 vaccine doses for which you are eligible, e.g., the initial two shots and a booster. You must isolate for 5 days after the date of last exposure and may return on day 6 if you have not had a fever within the past 24 hours and your symptoms have significantly improved. When you return to campus, you must wear a well-fitted mask at all times and not eat or drink around others until the full 10 days have passed.

You are subject to government-issued or a healthcare provider’s orders to quarantine.

To view the UH COVID-19 Guidelines, click here.