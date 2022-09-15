Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa announced that they will be lifting their mask requirements.

UH Manoa officials said that masks are currently required in shared labs, confined educational spaces and classrooms in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The UH medical and public health experts, along with the latest federal and state guidance made the decision to lift the mask requirements.

“UH will continue to remain highly vigilant, and COVID-19 restrictions may be quickly reinstated, if conditions change and warrant stronger measures,” said UH President David Lassner in the announcement.

Lassner also added that he asks everyone to be respectful of everyone’s choices on mask-wearing, as well as respecting signs outside of offices on campus that request a mask to be worn.

UH encourages masks to be worn in crowded areas indoors.

Face mask requirements at UH Manoa will be lifted on Friday, Sept. 16.

For more information, you can visit their website on UH COVID-19 guidelines.