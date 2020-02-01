FAA whistleblowers raise questions about Hawaii fatal chopper crashes

Congressman Ed Case calls them deeply disturbing. Allegations by two whistleblowers from the Federal Aviation Administration in Hawaii accusing the agency of dismissing the safety concerns by its inspectors.

Case says it’s alarming because it doesn’t just endanger those who fly, but all Hawaii residents. That’s because small aircraft fly over densely populated areas here daily.

Two whistleblowers have testified in front of a key U.S. Senate committee which filed a report. One inspector who agreed to be identified, Joseph Monforth, told the committee he was denied by FAA managers to travel to Kauai in September and November last year to do safety inspections Safari Aviation. One of the company’s helicopters crashed in December, killing all seven people on board.

Monforth was also the principal operations inspector assigned to Novictor Aviation, which owned the helicopter that crashed in a residential area in Kailua in April last year, killing three people on board. Monforth told the committee that the owner of Novictor improperly certified the pilots on behalf of the FAA, among them the pilot who crashed in Kailua. Monforth added that there was an inappropriate relationship between the FAA managers and Novictor.

“You need two things to make this work, the first is you need good regulations and the second is you need good regulators. And in the case of these accidents it looks like we have neither,” said Case.

Concerns are also raised by US Senators Brian Schatz and Maizie Hirono who sent a letter to the US Dept. Of Transportation saying, “We request that you launch an investigation into the specific oversight lapses raised by the whistleblowers as it relates to helicopter operations in the State of Hawai’i.”

Novictor released a statement saying the complaint “contains numerous inaccuracies, and that the company and other operators have had substantial difficulty in working with this particular inspector for quite some time.”

Case says it’s time for the FAA provide answers to these allegations.

“I can’t sit there and continue to give them the benefit of the doubt. Now I have to assume something is dreadfully wrong and we just have to figure out where it is and what to do about it,” he said.

The FAA also released a statement saying the review of these allegations is, “Incomplete and not yet conclusive…The FAA itself has been investigating these matters and is already taking steps to address substantiated concerns.”