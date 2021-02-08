FAA to install weather cameras in Hawaii to help guide pilots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A project to install 23 weather cameras throughout Hawaii is underway.

The cameras help to enhance aviation safety by providing pilots with near-real time video of weather conditions at their destinations and along their intended flight routes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed engineering surveys and site selections on Kauai, Lanai, Maui and Molokai, and will begin surveys on Oahu and the Big Island in March 2021. Each facility can accommodate up to four cameras and the images can be viewed here.

Camera installations on Kauai are scheduled in March. The FAA will begin to move to the other islands as the agency develops its engineering plans.

Aircraft operators and FAA experts are on each island to identify prime locations for camera installations. Site locations are based on flight routes and areas where weather conditions commonly affect and interrupt flight operations.