FAA orders Transair to stop all flights, citing ‘deficiencies’ in maintenance, safety practices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rhoades Aviation, who operates cargo airline Transair, has been ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration to stop flying immediately until it complies with federal regulations.

In a statement released by the FAA Friday morning, the agency said the decision was not related to the ongoing investigation into a Transair Boeing 737 that crashed into the ocean in west Oahu.

The FAA said it began investigating the maintenance and safety practices of the airline in fall of 2020.

“On June 13, the FAA notified Rhoades Aviation that the agency intended to rescind the authority for the airline to conduct maintenance inspections due to deficiencies identified during the investigation. The company was given 30 days under administrative process to ask the FAA to reconsider, which it did not do.” Federal Aviation Administration statement

The FAA notified Rhoades Aviation that the agency was moving forward with the plans to remove its authority to conduct maintenance inspections, adding that without proper inspection authorization, the carrier would not be able to operate legally.

As of Thursday night, the airline had one operational Boeing 737.