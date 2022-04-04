HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Mokulele pilots were honored for their rescue efforts for a downed plane near the Hana Airport.

The FAA and the state honored Capt. Eric Memmott and First Officer Nate McBride on Monday, April 4 at the Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu.

They helped to save two people from a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from the Hāna Airport on Jan. 15. The two people survived the crash.

The two pilots saw the crash as they were letting passengers off of their plane.

Memmott and McBride went on foot in the forest with guidance of Skydive Hāna to find the two people in the plane crash.

When Memmott and McBride arrived on scene, the passenger got out of the plane alone. They waited with the pilot who was still in the plane until fire and rescue crews arrived.

The passenger and pilot were then taken to the hospital.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” said Mokulele Airlines Capt. Nathan MCBride. “I just feel like somebody who was at the right place at the right time. Hopefully anybody else in Eric and I, our position would’ve done the same thing.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.