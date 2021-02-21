FAA administrator orders immediate, stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes after United flight 328 engine failure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FAA administrator is ordering immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes after United flight 328 engine failure that happened on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Some planes will be removed from service.

The administrator ordered a Emergency Airworthiness Directive on planes that have particular Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident. Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes. The FAA is working closely with other civil aviation authorities to make this information available to affected operators in their jurisdictions. The FAA’s aviation safety experts are meeting into the evening with Pratt & Whitney and Boeing to finalize the details of the Airworthiness Directive and any accompanying service bulletins to ensure that the appropriate airplanes are included in the order. Exact details of the inspection will be specified in the emergency order. Steve Dickson

FAA Administrator

United Airlines issued the following statement:

Starting immediately and out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily and temporarily removing 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule. Since yesterday, we’ve been in touch with regulators at the NTSB and FAA and will continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service. As we swap out aircraft, we expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced. Safety remains our highest priority – for our employees and our customers. That’s why our pilots and flight attendants take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like United flight 328. And we remain proud of their professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety in our day to day operations and when emergencies like this occur. United Airlines

Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect date for the engine failure. The correct date is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The story has been corrected.