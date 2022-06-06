HONOLULU (KHON2) — An F-16 fighter jet’s landing gear did not deploy upon landing on the 4R runway at the Daniel K. International Airport in Honolulu, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

As of 8:45 p.m. the runway was still closed from the incident which happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, June 6.

An HDOT spokesperson confirmed that it is not a Hawaii National Guard fighter jet but did not know who the jet belongs to.

The pilot was uninjured, and there is no damage to the runway, according to HDOT.

Runway 8R is open for planes to use.

Airport officials did not have an expected time of when runway 4R would reopen.