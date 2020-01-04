Eyebrows raised at new fences installed along Diamond Head shoreline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New fences along a stretch of Diamond Head shoreline are raising eyebrows with the community.

The fencing blocks beachgoers from walking on a walkway between Makalei and Leahi beach parks.

KHON asked the City and learned that they installed the gates.

The managing director said that the City settled a lawsuit filed by someone who fell and was injured on the walkway. So they are restricting access to prevent similar incidents.

“It puts people in danger because they’re actually trying to jump,” said Waianae resident Nate Abitol. “The lady I saw jump it — she was like straddling on the side of the wall to a 10 feet drop into the ocean. So it’s actually more of a safety concern than anything because regardless people are still gonna try access that path. So why put the barricade up?”

In 2016, similar gates were put up without a City permit. It was never determined who put the gates up, but they came down after the City issued a warning.