HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fun family vacation to the mainland turned into a cancer diagnosis and a months-long extended stay for one North Shore family.

Jared and Niki Green said they left for their trip to Utah over a week ago.

One night, Jared accidentally fell asleep with his contacts in, when he woke up he was missing one.

After checking their bags, the Greens realized they had left their spare contact lenses at home.

Jared said he went to get an eye exam at a Utah Walmart so he could get a new prescription.

“The eye doctor did the workup, they fitted me for the contacts, everything looked great and at the last moment he said he was just going to take a picture of my eyes,” explained Jared. “He took a picture of one, it was fine, he took a picture of the other and he was kind of like ‘Hmmm.'”

Jared said the doctor told him he noticed a Roth Spot in one of his eyes. Ophthalmologists said Roth Spots are associated with leukemia, rare cancers or lymphoma.

“It was kind of a blessing that he found it, you know if I didn’t lose my contact, I would have never known, I don’t feel sick or anything, I don’t have leukemia, I went and got work done, my white blood cells came back fine, and the doctor was like ready to send us home, the nurse was doing the release paperwork and I could just see it in the doctor’s face and he goes, ‘Hold on one second, because those spots are caused by viscosity in the blood, I want to test you for a blood cot,'” Jared recalled.

Twenty minutes later, the doctor told Jared and Niki that Jared had cancer in his bones.

Jared is 43 years old and said he feels fine, he surfs, plays with his kids, and doesn’t have any pain beyond the normal aches and pains.

“I have a lot of faith and I believe God had his hand in everything with this diagnosis,” said Niki Green. “We take this trip every year, we both have contacts, I never forget the contacts, our son wears contacts too, so I make sure we have them, and for some reason I didn’t check to see if we had them, coming here to Utah where his family is to get his eye checked, and we were at the ER they were getting ready to let us go, and we just saw the doctor stop and say, you know, let’s just check on this.”

Niki said she was having a difficult time accepting the diagnosis until a friend told her to view it as a blessing.

“I was like ‘What!?'” said Niki.

“My friend said, ‘What a blessing you forgot the contacts, you’re with his family, you’re surrounded by family, you’re close to the doctor out there,’ and it switched in my brain like we do need to look at this as a blessing because it could have been so much worse,” Niki said. “I could have brought the contacts and we would have gone on living our lives and gone home on the 19th and he would have just continued to live until it got so bad that there would be no hope.”

Jared said the oncologist was surprised he didn’t feel any pain yet either.

“And she said, what a blessing that all of this lined up because if the cancer spread further it probably could have gone on for another year and then once you feel the pain, it’s normally too late,” Jared said.

Eye doctors said it’s important to get your eyes checked annually because they can give you warning signs and clues about health issues inside of your body.

“The eye is the only part of the body where you can actually see blood vessels,” Dr. Brandon Lee of Cataract and Vision Center of Hawaii said. “A Roth Spot is a white spot with a hemorrhage in it that’s suggesting of certain conditions namely cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, so if you see that on the eye exam you really have to work that patient up for cancer because it’s strongly suggestive of that.”

He said it’s common for eye doctors to diagnose high blood pressure and diabetes in an eye exam.

Following the diagnosis, Jared’s side of the family went to get their eyes checked just to be safe.

Niki said her family is next.

The couple made the difficult decision to leave their jobs in Hawaii while Jared begins cancer treatment on the mainland, where there are more doctors and options for treatment. They also have to give up the home they’re renting on North Shore because they can’t afford the rent and medical bills.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to help the Greens with the unexpected medical costs.

Doctors in Utah told them treatment, depending on what stage he is at, can be anywhere from four to six months. The Greens are hoping a Christmas miracle can bring them back home to Oahu around that time.

The family said they were hesitant to speak with the media about the diagnosis, but Niki said, “If we can just help one person, someone’s family member get an early diagnosis from an eye exam, so that they don’t have to go through what we’re going through, it’s worth it.”

“Yes, go get your eyes checked,” Jared said.