HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heads up if you are flying out of Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines.

The major airline company announced Tuesday afternoon they have experienced many flight disruptions due to the extreme weather hitting Oahu and other Hawaii Islands.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The airline posted to Twitter apologizing about the many flight delays, cancellations and stress this might be causing to current and upcoming passengers.

With the uptick in flight delays more people are waiting at the Honolulu airport which may cause more stress to airport infrastructure.

Hawaiian Airlines said guests who are traveling Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 21 should anticipate delays and cancellations. They encourage all guests to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Guests who have booked flights with Hawaiian Airlines from Dec. 20 through 25 are eligible for a travel waiver.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The travel waiver allows guests to reschedule their flight at no additional cost or cancel a flight and use the value as credit towards a new ticket. Head to their website for more information.