Extreme cyberstalker who tormented Utah family arrested in Honolulu

A man accused of cyberstalking a Utah family for more than a year has been living in Honolulu and is now in federal custody. Loren Okamura has been indicted on five felony charges.

He’s accused of sending hundreds of unwanted texts and phone calls to the family, as well as sending people, including prostitutes, to the house for unwanted services.

Federal authorities say Okamura targeted the family living in a house in a Salt Lake City suburb in Utah. They say he sent repeated texts and threats toward an adult woman and her father. Court records say he also sent unwanted services and goods which “included food deliveries, repair services, plumbers, tow trucks, locksmiths, and prostitutes.”

The family says more than 500 unwanted visitors were sent to the house.

“A Utah family was tormented with hundreds of incidents in the course of conduct that really changed their lives even in their own neighborhood, so the victimization expanded beyond,” said John Huber, U.S Attorney at Utah.

Neighbors identified the victims as the Gilmore family and in many cases even the people who were sent to the house became victims.

“We had some sad cases where people who had lost pets would come over expecting to see their pet here because they were told that the Gilmores had their pets,” said neighbor Gary Leavitt.

Court records say much of the threats were aimed at an adult woman in the house, and Okamura sent her an email saying, you should “Sleep with one eye open… You should just kill yourself and do your family a favor.”

Officials say this was not a random act but would not say why Okamura chose the family. Court documents say Okamura brought the woman to Hawaii on two occasions.

Officials say when they were finally able to track Okamura down in Honolulu on Friday they arrested him without incident.

“It was an exhaustive day looking for him. We didn’t know where he was at but we worked with FBI Honolulu, a great team out there,” said Sgt. Jeff Plank of the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Okamura is scheduled for a detention hearing in federal court on Wednesday. Utah prosecutors say they plan to extradite him and hold the trial in Utah.