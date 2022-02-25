HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new bill moving through the legislature could extend the drivers license renewal period from two to four years for drivers 72 to 79 years old.

Rep. Troy Hashimoto (D) said there’s been a desire to do this for some time.

“I think the 70 is probably the new 60,” he explained. “These days I think people are much more healthy. So I think you can make the really strong argument that this is kind of archaic language that we’re just trying to update.”

But Hashimoto said previous attempts to make the change failed.

“Representative Gregg Takayama introduced the clean bill of just four years or renewal period. But unfortunately, that couldn’t pass,” Hashimoto explained. “So I think there was a proposal floated through the kupuna caucus this past year, that said, ‘let’s see if can we do the four year, plus some type of assessment to see if we can move the conversation along.'”

The original version of HB1822 stated:

“The examiner of drivers shall require every applicant who is seventy years of age or older to present certification of physical and mental competence from a doctor.”

The house judiciary committee pushed the bill forward with amendments Friday afternoon, removing the need for a medical assessment after strong opposition to the requirement.

The AARP Hawaii Advocacy Director Audrey Suga-Nakagawa said requiring a doctors assessment would have been counterproductive and put undue burden on the driver.

“That means not only will they now have to try to get their appointments for renewal, the drivers will need to now contact their physicians, and make an appointment to see their physician and then have some type of a physical done by the physician, which is an additional cost,” Suga-Nakagawa said.

According to an assistant from Hashimoto’s office, the bill doesn’t have to be filed until March 4 and may cross over to the Senate some time before March 10.

SB 2679 is the sister bill in the Senate. It is holding DM on JDC March 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.