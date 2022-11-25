HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation has released the following list of lane and road closures to take place on O’ahu between Saturday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Dec. 2:

H-1 Freeway

  1. Honolulu, Kinau St.
    • Night work.
    • Full closure.
    • Eastbound direction between Kinau St. offramp [Exit 22] and Pi’ikoi St. underpass.
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
    • Paving work.
    • Traffic detours.
  2. Honolulu, Pali Hwy.
    • Lane closure
    • Pali Hwy. offramp [Exit 21A] from H1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.
    • Curb and gutter work.
  3. Honolulu, Middle St. and Dillingham Blvd.
    • Night work.
    • Closure of the Middle St. and Dillingham Blvd. offramp [Exit 18B] from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
    • The Rail.

H-2 Freeway

  1. Waipio, Ka ‘Uka Blvd.
    • Night work.
    • Left and right land closure.
    • H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka ‘Uka Blvd. overpass.
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and on Friday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Utility work.

H-201 Moanalua Freeway

  1. Moanalua Freeway
    • Left lane closure.
    • H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Pu’uloa Rd. overpass and Funston Rd. overpass.
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 each day.Left lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Left lane will be closed in the eastbound direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Freeway lighting.
  2. Moanalua Freeway
    • Night work.
    • Left lane closure
    • H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pu’uloa Rd. overpass and Funston Rd. overpass.
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
    • Freeway lighting.
  3. Moanalua Freeway
    • Center lane closure.
    • H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ahua St. overpass and Middle St. overpass.
    • Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
    • Maintenance work.

Farrington Hwy. [Routes 93/99/930]

  1. Mākaha, Upena St. and Kili Dr.
    • Full closure
    • Farrington Hwy. in the northbound direction between Upena St. and Kili Dr.
    • From 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 through 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
    • Drilling work for Mākaha Bridge 3A.
  2. Mākaha,Upena St. and Kili Dr.
    • Lane shift.
    • Farrington Hwy. in both directions between Upena St. and Kili Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Drilling work for Mākaha Bridge 3A.
  3. Nānākuli, ‘A’ala Walk and Lumania Ave.
    • Right lane, shoulder and sidewalk closure.
    • Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between ‘A’ala Walk and Lumania Ave.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
    • Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.
  4. Nānākuli, Nana’ikeola and Ma’aloa streets
    • Right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures.
    • Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between Nana’ikeola and Ma’aloa streets.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
    • Installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.
  5. Nānākuli, Hakimo Rd. and Pōhakunui Ave.
    • Center lane closure.
    • Farrington Hwy. in both directions between Hakimo Rd. and Pōhakunui Ave.
    • On Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
    • Maintenance work.
  6. Nānākuli, Hakimo Rd. and Mōhihi St.
    • Lane closure.
    • Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction between Hakimo Rd. and Mōhihi St.
    • On Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Crack sealing work.
  7. Pearl City, Waiawa Rd.
    • Lane closure.
    • Farrington Hwy. in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiawa Rd.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Pedestrian curbing work.
  8. Wai’anae, Maipalaoa Rd. and Manununu St.
    • Lane closure.
    • Farrington Hwy. [Route 93] in the northbound direction between Maipalaoa Rd. and Manununu St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Bridge work.
  9. Wai’anae, Kili Dr. and Makau St.
    • Lane shift.
    • Farrington Hwy. [Route 93] in both directions between Kili Dr. and Makau St.
    • On Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
    • Sign work.
  10. Waipahu, Weaver Rd. and the H-1 Freeway Overpass
    • Roving lane closures.
    • Farrington Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions between Fort Weaver Rd. and the H-1 Freeway Overpass [near Leeward Community College].
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Landscaping work.

Kahekili Hwy. [Route 83]

  1. Kāne’ohe, Hui Iwa St. and Ahaolelo Rd.
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kahekili Hwy. in the northbound direction between Hui Iwa St. and Ahaolelo Rd.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Pole replacements.

Kalaniana’ole Hwy. [Routes 61/72

  1. Hawai’i Kai, Kamehameha Hwy. and Kailua Rd.
    • Roving lane closures.
    • Kalanianaole Hwy. [Route 61] in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Hwy. and Kailua Rd.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Stripping.
  2. Waimanalo, Aloiloi and Poalima streets
    • Lane closures
    • Kalanianaole Hwy. [Route 72] in both directions between Aloiloi and Poalima streets.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

Kamehameha Hwy. [Routes 80/83/99]

  1. ‘Aiea, Moanalua Freeway
    • Left lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 and on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Underground utility work.
  2. ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Kai Pl.
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions in the vicinity of Aiea Kai Pl.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Crosswalk work.
  3. Hale’iwa, Weed Circle
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Weed Circle.
    • On Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Camera work.
  4. Hale’iwa, Weed Circle
    • Roving lane closures.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions in the vicinity of Weed Circle.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
    • Fence repairs and pothole patching.
  5. Hau’ula, Imua Pl and Kawaipuna St
    • Lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions between Imua Pl. and Kawaipuna St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Electrical and waterline work.
  6. Hau’ula, Hau’ula Homestead and Kukuna roads
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in the eastbound direction between Hau’ula Homestead and Kukuna roads.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge maintenance. each day.
    • Bridge maintenance.
  7. Ka’a’awa, Kahana Valley and Trout Farm roads
    • Lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both between KKahana Valley and Trout Farm roads.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
    • Utility work.
  8. Ka’a’awa, Ka’a’awa Valley Rd. and Kualoa Regional Park
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both between Kaaawa Valley Rd. and Kualoa Regional Park.
    • On Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Light repairs.
  9. Kalihi, Middle and Laumaka streets
    • 24/7 closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. between Middle and Laumaka streets will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane.
    • 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
    • The Rail project.
    • Other adjustments to the area include:
      • No left turns from Kamehameha Hwy. will be allowed.
      • Pedestrian access will be maintained.
      • Driveway and Business access will be maintained.
      • The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle St. southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.
      • The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Blvd. between Pu’uhale Rd. and Mokauea St. will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.
  10. Pūpūkea, Waimea Valley and Ke Nui roads
    • Lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 83] in both directions between Waimea Valley and Ke Nui roads.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Paving work.
  11. Salt Lake, Radford and Center drives
    • Night work.
    • Lane shifts.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in both directions between Radford and Center drives.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
    • The Rail project.
  12. Salt Lake,
    • Night work.
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kamehameha Hwy. [Route 99] in the eastbound direction between Center Drive.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 over a 24-hour period.
    • The Rail project.

Likelike Hwy. [Route 63]

  1. Kāne’ohe to Kalihi
    • Night and weekend work.
    • Closure.
    • Likelike Hwy. in the southbound direction between the H-3 Freeway onramp and Valley View Drive.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
    • Pavement preservation work.
    • Use alternate routes.

Nimitz Hwy. [Route 92]

  1. Honolulu, Sand Island Access Rd. and Pacific St.
    • Night work.
    • Right lane closure.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Sand Island Access Rd. and Pacific St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
    • Sealing work.
  2. Honolulu, Ward Ave. and Punchbowl St.
    • Right lane closure.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound directions between Ward Ave. and Punchbowl St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. each day.
    • Maintenance work.
  3. Honolulu, Richards and Awa streets
    • Lane closure.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Richards and Awa streets.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • The Rail work.
  4. Honolulu, Smith and River streets
    • Lane closure.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in both directions between Smith and River streets.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • The Rail work.
  5. Honolulu,
    • Full closure.
    • Iwilei Street offramp from Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound direction.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • The Rail work.
  6. Honolulu,
    • Right lane closure.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Valkenburgh St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.
    • The Rail work.
  7. Honolulu,
    • Right and left turn pockets closed.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in both directions onto Halekauwila St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 over a 24-hour period.
    • The Rail work.
  8. Honolulu,
    • Right lane closure.
    • Nimitz Hwy. in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access and Puuloa roads.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • The Rail work.

Pali Hwy. [Route 61]

  1. Honolulu, Vineyard Blvd.
    • Two left lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in both directions in the vicinity of Vineyard Blvd.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
    • Pali Hwy. Resurfacing project.
  2. Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and the Pali Tunnels
    • Left lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in the northbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and the Pali Tunnels.
    • On Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Gate repairs.
  3. Nu’uanu, Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Hwy.
    • Two left lane closures.
    • Pali Hwy. in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Hwy.
    • On Thursday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
    • Gate repairs.
  4. Nu’uanu, Waokanaka and Wylie streets
    • Two lane closures.
    • Pali Hwy. in the Honolulu-bound direction between Waokanaka and Wylie streets overpass.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Resurfacing work.
    • The shoulder lane will be open to motorists where it’s wide enough to accommodate vehicles.
  5. Nu’uanu, Wylie St. overpass and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
    • Two lane closures.
    • Pali Hwy. in the Kailua-bound direction between Wylie St. overpass and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Resurfacing work.
  6. Nu’uanu, H-1 Freeway and Pauoa Rd.
    • Lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in the Kailua-bound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Pauoa Rd. overpass.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Concrete work.
  7. Nu’uanu, Pali Tunnel and Nuuanu Pali Dr.
    • Left lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnel and Nuuanu Pali Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
    • Grass trimming.
  8. Nu’uanu, Vineyard and Milo Ln.
    • Lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in both directions between Vineyard and Milo Ln.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Electrical, striping and manhole work.
  9. Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pauoa Rd.
    • Lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in the southbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pauoa Rd. overpass.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Electrical, striping, and manhole work.
  10. Nu’uanu, H-1 Freeway and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
    • Lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Nu’uanu Pali Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
    • Electrical, striping, and manhole work.
  11. Nu’uanu, Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pali Tunnels
    • Right lane closure.
    • Pali Hwy. in the westbound direction between Nu’uanu Pali Dr. and Pali Tunnels.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
    • Grass trimming.

Ala Moana Blvd.

  1. Honolulu
    • Alternating lane closures
    • Ala Moana Blvd. in both directions between Ward Ave. and Ala Moana Park Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Utility work.

Vineyard Blvd.

  1. Honolulu, Nu’uanu Ave. and Punchbowl St.
    • Lane closure.
    • Vineyard Blvd. in both directions between Nu’uanu Ave. and Punchbowl St.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Pali Hwy. project.
  2. Honolulu, Miller St. and the H-1 Freeway onramp
    • Night work.
    • Full closure of Vineyard Blvd. in the eastbound direction between Miller St. and the H-1 Freeway onramp.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each day.
    • Pavement preservation work.

Kapolei Pkwy.

  1. Ewa
    • Right lane closure.
    • Kapolei Pkwy. in the eastbound direction between Renton Rd. and Kolowaka Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • HECO work.

Nu’uanu Ave.

  1. Nu’uanu
    • Lane closure.
    • Nu’uanu Ave. in both directions between Wylie St. and Kawananakoa Pl.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Pali Hwy. project.

Lagoon Dr.

  1. Honolulu
    • Right lane closure.
    • Lagoon Dr. in the northbound direction between Aolele St. and Waiwai Loop.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.
    • The Rail work.

Olomea St.

  1. Honolulu,
    • Lane shifts.
    • Olomea St. in the eastbound direction between Kokea St. and Auld Ln.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Paving work.

School St.

  1. Honolulu,
    • Lane closure.
    • School St. in both directions between Leilehua Ln. and Nu’uanu Ave.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Pali Hwy. resurfacing project.

Ualena St.

  1. Honolulu
    • Night work.
    • Full closure.
    • Ualena St. nightly
    • Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day.
    • The Rail.
    • Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured, and on street parking will not be allowed.
    • One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wylie St.

  1. Honolulu
    • Lane closure.
    • Wylie St. in both directions between Liliha St. and Nuuanu Ave.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
    • Pali Hwy. resurfacing project.

Kailua Rd.

  1. Kailua
    • Lane closure.
    • Kailua Rd. in both directions between Ulukahiki St. and Ulumanu Dr.
    • On Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
    • Striping work.

HDOT asked that when possible, motorists should seek alternative routes. Approach all work areas with caution and follow all road signs and directions.