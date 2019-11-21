Extended lifeguard services to begin 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell today signed Bill 39 (2019), CD2 into law to extend the operational hours of City and County lifeguards. Currently, the majority of city lifeguards service O‘ahu beaches from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The new law permits the city’s Ocean Safety Division (OSD) to shift the beginning of service from the current hours to sun up and sun down, with the rollout of the program starting on July 1, 2021.

“Once this program is fully implemented, our residents and visitors can be assured that when you go to the beach anytime during daylight hours, our highly skilled lifeguards will be there if you need help, leading to more lives being saved,” said Jim Howe, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. “Although the bill does not require the program to be implemented until the summer of 2021, the department will make every reasonable effort to get these life-saving services out to the beaches and the public as soon as possible.”

Mayor Caldwell is in strong support of the legislation and recognizes the need to provide lifeguard coverage from dawn to dusk, particularly in the early morning and late afternoon hours when many locals and visitors are in the ocean enjoying their favorite activities.

“The tremendous amount of support the bill received from members of the Honolulu City Council throughout the hearing process validates the importance of this legislation to O‘ahu’s communities, which includes the men and women of the Ocean Safety Division,” said Mayor Caldwell. “As every lifeguard knows, to save a life you have to be flexible, strong, and adaptable, and that’s exactly what this bill does. O‘ahu lifeguards are the best on the planet and have developed the most advanced ocean safety skills found anywhere on earth. We are fortunate to have these experienced and highly skilled professionals on our beaches and they should be recognized for the true professionals they are.”

Bill 39 (2019), CD2 requires the program for extended lifeguard services to be submitted to the City Council by Jan. 1, 2021 and to begin implementation no later than July 1, 2021. The specific program initiatives and budget will be addressed over the next year by Director Howe in conjunction with the Ocean Safety Division and city lifeguards. Director Howe is committed to the following initiatives as part of the legislation:

Ocean Safety’s daylight operations program will combine extending lifeguard tower operations at specific beaches, in addition to increasing mobile response service (vehicles and rescue watercraft manned by lifeguards).

Expansion of services will be done incrementally and strategically based on where the highest number of injuries and drowning incidents occur.

“I am thrilled the City Council unanimously approved Bill 39,” said City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine, who is chair of the Business, Economic Development and Tourism Committee. “Drowning is the number one cause of death among our visitors, the fifth-leading cause of death for kama‘aina, and many incidents occur outside normal work hours. This measure will improve the quality of life for our lifeguards by giving them more flexible schedules and it will allow them to save more lives on our beaches.”

“Our lifeguards provide exemplary service for our local families and visitors on O‘ahu,” added City Council member Tommy Waters, chair of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. “These unsung heroes perform selfless acts every day in service of others and truly embody the ‘Aloha Spirit.’ Bill 39 allows us to address the critical ocean safety challenges we face as a city while providing our lifeguards the tools they need to thrive.”

Background:

Ocean Safety is responsible for 200 miles of O‘ahu’s coastline up to one mile off-shore.

Tower lifeguard service is provided at 22 city beach parks, and one state beach park.

Eight mobile rescue teams are responsible for servicing the remaining 49 city beach parks

Ocean Safety will hold recruit tryouts next spring. Starting pay for a full-time lifeguard is $43,000. Recruits should be strong ocean swimmers. For more information please visit the Honolulu.gov/esdosls

In February 2019, the city began a pilot project at Hanauma Bay which extended the hours of lifeguard operations to sun up to sun down and included a 10-hour per day, four-day work week.