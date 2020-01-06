Extended furlough inmate reported missing in Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Extended furlough inmate Joseph Narzisi was living in the Going Home Hawaii residential furlough house in Kona.

He was reported missing from an overnight check. He was not authorized to leave. Hawaii Police and State Sheriffs were notified.

Going Home Hawaii is a community-based, contracted reintegration program for extended furlough program inmates with community custody status and for parolees. Extended furlough program inmates live and work outside of the facility.

33-year old Narzisi is 5’9” and weighs 125lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair. NARZISI is serving time for Ownership and Possession Prohibited Drugs, Methamphetamine Trafficking in the 1st Degree, and Burglary 1. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

If you see him, please call the Police at 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.