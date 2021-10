During a search warrant being served at a home in Aiea, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations discovered explosive devices on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Courtesy: Al Melchor)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During a search warrant being served at a home in Aiea, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered explosive devices.

The incident happened on Pahemo St. and Oa St. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

HSI immediately contacted the bomb squad, and the devices were found to be inert.

There is presently no danger to the public.