A photo shows some of the damage done by the explosion in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At around 12:27 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, some folks in the Waikīkī area heard a loud explosion.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 at that time which led them to 425 Niu Street in Waikīkī.

A photo shows pedestrians looking at the area where the explosion took place in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

HFD said that the explosion was caused by a hazardous condition that was so powerful, it lifted up the sidewalk.

A photo shows pedestrians looking at the area where the explosion took place in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

As a result, both the Honolulu Police Department and Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) were asked to come to the scene.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene at the area where the explosion took place in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

HFD said they sent a single unit to check out the report at around 12:34 p.m.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene at the area where the explosion took place in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

This is when fire personnel said they encountered several electrical covers that had been displaced from the sidewalk-embedded electrical boxes.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene at the area where the explosion took place in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

Fire Officials said that there have not been any reports of injuries due to this explosion.

A photo shows some of the damage done by the explosion in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

However, the area around the explosion was cordoned off so as to prevent pedestrians and other bystanders from entering the portion of the sidewalk.

A photo shows some of the damage done by the explosion in Waikīkī on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Gaupp)

This helped to ensure that they did not injure themselves and so that HECO technicians could make repairs.

HFD said that once the situation was stabilized and they were no longer needed, fire personnel transferred the incident over to HECO at 1:14 p.m.

KHON2 News has reached out to Hawaiian Electric to get more details, but they have not yet returned our requests. This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.