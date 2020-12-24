Expiring driver licenses, state IDs and permits get extended to February 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The expiration dates for driver licenses, state identification cards and instruction permits have been extended to Feb. 14, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The extension brings relief to 163,001 Oahu residents whose credentials that were set to expire between March 16 and the end of February 2021. ID holders now have additional time to schedule appointments amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The extension is in accordance with Gov. Ige’s 17th emergency proclamation and applies to expired driver licenses, state identification cards, instructional permits and commercial driver licenses.

Renewal services are offered on an appointment-only basis at driver licensing centers across Oahu. Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here.

For lost, stolen or damaged cards, the City says duplicates can now be requested online and will be mailed to the address on file.

For more information and services, click here.