HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you remember the Hawaii Restaurant Card Business Holiday Card program?
There are $129,000 of unused funds from the cards and the American Savings Bank is donating these unused funds to three nonprofits:
Check out more news from around Hawaii
- Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation
- Hawaii Agricultural Foundation
- Hawaii Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
According to ASB, the cards expired on June 30.
Each nonprofit is expected to receive $43,000.
ASB brought the HRC Business Holiday Program during the pandemic to support local restaurants.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
It was reported that 203 organizations and businesses purchased the card program and more than $750,000 were introduced to the local restaurant and food supply chain industry.