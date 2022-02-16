Experts warn drought conditions could increase chance of brush fires for portions of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kailua-Kona residents packed and left their homes behind on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after a fast-moving brush fire sparked. For the Rogers family, they packed up two cars and evacuated their Oni Oni Street home.

“We got fire crews, choppers putting out flames that are just one block from our house,” said Joel William Rogers, a Kailua-Kona resident.

For others, the smoke could be seen and smelt from miles away.

“I thought maybe this was firefighter training, but I don’t think it is, it’s the brush and it was much bigger,” said Toccara Drucker, a Kailua-Kona resident.

The National Weather Service said despite one of the wettest Decembers in the last 50 years, parts of the state are drying out again and increasing fire risks.

“For instance, Kihei, Ulupalakua, in those areas, those pastures that have just turned green again, it’s going to start drying out and they’re going to be in trouble and heading into the next dry season,” said Kevin Kodama, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

The dry season runs from May to September and forecasters hope the wet season delivers.

“At least in our extended range forecast, they’re still calling for above-average rainfall. If it doesn’t happen, then droughts are going to expand and intensify pretty quickly,” Kodama said.

Experts said homes in the Leeward portions of the state are at risk. They are urging the public to prepare for disasters before they flare-up.

“Make sure your hose is long enough or you have multiple faucets and hoses that can reach any part of your house,” said Dennis Hwang with the UH Sea Grant College Program. “Then you want to clear combustible materials from your patio or backyard or under your house like old newspapers.”

Kailua-Kona residents are just grateful Wednesday’s brush fire brought no reports of injuries or damage.

“People were really coming together and out on their lawns and out in front of their homes and chatting and making sure everybody was okay. It’s definitely good to see that kind of aloha alive and well here in Kona,” Rogers said.