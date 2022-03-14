HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to experts, it’s officially the peak of swarm season. With warmer conditions, local beekeepers are keeping busy. One beekeeper KHON2 spoke with says she just tackled a huge task over the weekend.

Barbara Hall responded to a Kapolei home where thousands of bees were playing house.

“I showed up and there was about 30,000 bees out in a cabinet, and the gentleman had work the next day,” said Barbara Hall, local beekeeper. “They were all over his tools, so I got to work.”

It took Hall about two hours to collect the queen bee and her babies and move them to her farm. The beekeeper says bees often are attracted to homes.

“Any space that’s dry, warm and dark they’re going to try to move in,” said Hall. “So normally attics, crawl spaces and sheds that are in the backyard.”

Hall’s biggest job yet was a swarm of about 60,000 bees at a Mililani home. She says it’s that time of year again where the calls keep coming in.

“As soon as the sun comes out the bees are active, and they’re looking for new holes,” said Hall.

Now, for those who see a swarm in their home experts say don’t spray it and just avoid the area. Hall’s best advice for homeowners is to take care of the issue immediately.

“When they move into a space and after we remove them, our job is to make sure no more bees move in to already used spaces,” Hall said. “If they smell the honey from a space, they think oh let’s move in and put our babies here.”

Hall also suggests going around the perimeter of the property and check the walls to make sure there’s no termite damage because that can attract bees to chew through walls.