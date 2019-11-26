Experts say crime usually surges during holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An uptick in crime for the holiday season. Police expect it each year and you should too. From the looks of it, it’s already happening. The holiday season is upon us but that traditionally means so are the criminals.

“Being that there are more people out, more people shopping, or out on the street, it presents more opportunity more victims for criminals,” said Retired HPD Lieutenant Phillip Lavarias.

Michael Kitchens, the founder of Stolen Stuff Hawaii, tells us he’s noticed that people are more worried about their safety.

“The community should feel safe, in other words, when a perpetrator is caught for a crime the prosecution should not make it feel where they are just going through that revolving door. It should be to the point where they are being held accountable for their actions,” said Kitchens.

Representative Chris Lee, Chair of the Judiciary Committee, says lawmakers will be looking at ways to address crime. One way is to track stolen firearms, which are used in violent crimes.

“So for example, if you have a particular FFL registered gun dealer that is selling stuff on the side or isn’t securing things properly, in those cases other cities have taken action to make sure that those guns are no longer susceptible to falling in the wrong hands,” said Rep. Lee.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers says one of the best ways to protect yourself is to pay attention to your surroundings, meaning don’t be distracted.

“We live in a day and age now where people are engrossed on their phones. That they are not paying attention. They are sitting in their cars parked in an unfamiliar area or even a familiar area but you are staring down at your phones. Your windows rolled down and you making yourself a victim,” said Sgt. Kim. Even when I’m at a restaurant, I look at who is coming in, who is coming out.”

Honolulu Police tell us there have been several high profile crimes recently. However, the overall crime rate has remained about the same.