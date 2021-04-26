Experts say more travel preparation and caution needed amid changing travel restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is just around the corner, and experts are expecting to see a jump in travel. However, traveling has become more complicated due to the pandemic, so what should people know before getting on the plane?

The Better Business Bureau said those planning to travel this summer will have to do a lot more preparation to make sure their trip goes smoothly than in the past.

“Check where you’re going, see what travel restrictions are in place,” said Roseann Freitas with the BBB. “Also, see what is available, are all the hotels still open. How about restaurants, because we know restaurants can’t operate to full capacity. You may have to go ahead and make sure you’re making all those reservations in advance.”

Freitas said travel rules are changing, so people should keep track of what the new rules are for inter-island travel versus mainland travel.

“We know here in Hawaii, if we travel inter-island. There are special rules around surrounding that come mid May, that changes a bit with interisland with that vaccine the passport, however, that vaccine passport does not indicate anybody coming from the mainland.” Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau

During these times, Freitas said more people are opting to book with traveler’s insurance, but for those that do, she said they should read through it and make sure they know what is covered.

“If you want it to cover a specific thing, you need to ask that. That credible trustworthy insurance company that you search for… does it cover this? Just let them know what it is you’re hoping it covers and see what they can do,” said Freitas.

Freitas said working with a travel agent can help, but people should double check to make sure they are legitimate. Some scammers are taking advantage of the traveler confusion.

“They create a sense of urgency. Here’s a good deal, you need to do it and you need to do it fast,” said Freitas. “They ask you to take your payment in a different form than you’re used to, or if you’re like on an Airbnb website, they asked you to take that transaction off site.”

Freitas also recommends using a credit card for any booking transactions. That way if a scammer does get a hold of a person’s credit card information, they can dispute any charges.